Cash Management Survey Voting

Cash Management Survey 2020
The voting period is now closed.
The survey was live from Monday 1st June and closed 17th July.
This was the 19th annual survey of the world's cash management industry. With a response base in excess of 30,000 this is the most authoritative and comprehensive ranking available.
Both surveys were available in the languages below:
English
Arabic
Bulgarian
Chinese (Traditional)
Chinese (Simplified)
Croatian
Czech
French
German
Hungarian
Italian
Japanese
Korean
Polish
Portuguese
Romanian
Russian
Serbian
Thai
Turkish
Vietnamese
Queries on survey process or policy should be address to mark.lilley@euromoneyplc.com or vivian.grossi@euromoneyplc.com. For technical or data issues, please email dirk.schneider@euromoneyplc.com.
All responses will be kept in the strictest confidence and will remain non-attributable to you or your organisation.