A round-the-world soundcheck exploring top-of-mind issues, events, trends and topics resonating with senior leaders across regional markets.

    Lloyds’ Carla Antunes da Silva: How to manage risk to finance growth

    Capital markets are crucial in helping firms to navigate the turbulent geopolitical climate, acting as both a catalyst for growth and a long-term stabiliser to effectively handle challenges such as currency risk, interest-rate fluctuations and the increasing cost of capital. In the first of our Euromoney Market Voices series, the CEO of Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets explains how markets are adapting to the challenges of the new normal – and how banks and corporates can take advantage.
    Laurie McAughtry, October 30, 2024

Jon Macaskill, September 06, 2024
    Macaskill on markets: In the year of equities, derivatives are key
    Jon Macaskill, September 06, 2024
    What Xi Jinping doesn’t understand about capital markets
    Elliot Wilson, August 21, 2024
    Bank of Cyprus’s move reflects more than London’s demise
    August 21, 2024
    Mumbai: The more it changes, the more it stays the same
    Elliot Wilson, August 05, 2024
