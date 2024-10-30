Row 1 - Latest/Ad/Opinion
Row 1 - Latest/Ad/Opinion
LATEST EUROMONEY GLOBAL FLOWS
Introducing Euromoney Global Flows, an exploration of capital market macro movements. Where is liquidity shifting from, where is it flowing to and what is driving these tides? This series bring you a cross-section of perspectives from around the world, offering insight and analysis from all angles of the market.
LATEST CAPITAL MARKETS
-
Lloyds’ Carla Antunes da Silva: How to manage risk to finance growthCapital markets are crucial in helping firms to navigate the turbulent geopolitical climate, acting as both a catalyst for growth and a long-term stabiliser to effectively handle challenges such as currency risk, interest-rate fluctuations and the increasing cost of capital. In the first of our Euromoney Market Voices series, the CEO of Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets explains how markets are adapting to the challenges of the new normal – and how banks and corporates can take advantage.
-
Deutsche Börse’s Jens Hachmeister: ‘Spotify’ digital assets infrastructure to future-proof Europe’s marketsWhile some banks are embracing DLT and digital assets, those who have not yet defined their strategy risk being left behind. In the first of our new Digital Assets Deepdive series, the head of issuer services and new digital markets at Deutsche Börse argues the importance of updating market infrastructure to accommodate these rapidly evolving developments.
-
Buy-side take prudent approach to Fed rate cut FX implicationsCost-conscious FX clients appear to be going to great lengths to avoid upfront payments for volatility protection, despite the lack of clarity around Fed monetary policy and the potential impact of political and geopolitical factors over the remainder of the year.
-
Behind the scenes: Inside Midea’s mega Hong Kong IPOIn a deal that has reshaped Hong Kong’s IPO landscape, China’s home-appliance giant Midea successfully raised $4.6 billion in September, marking the city’s largest offering in years. From showcasing Midea’s transformative B2B growth to navigating the complexities of the listing process, Euromoney explores the key factors that led to the company's triumphant debut – and its implications for the future of Hong Kong's IPO market.
-
Equity Capital Markets update, October 2024Equity deals jump year-on-year, despite Q3 slowdown.
-
T+1 impact on FX costs: The story so farFour months on from North America’s move to a shorter settlement cycle, market participants have used a combination of liquidity management, technology pivots and human resources to mitigate their exposure to higher FX costs.
-
For all the right reasons, is India the new China?With Swiggy and Hyundai Motor India filing for big-ticket IPOs, India’s primary capital markets are on a tear. This could be the best year for listings in its history. Can it continue? A useful parallel for global investors can be drawn with China 20 years ago, when the Asian superpower’s markets suddenly sparked into life.
-
Syndicated loans bounce backDirect lending may have benefitted from the resurgence in US private equity buy outs in the first half of the year, but there may still be a return to syndicated markets.
-
High rates fail to dampen commercial lending growthBullish US companies are looking beyond historically high interest rates and tight lending standards when it comes to commercial lending.
-
KfW crypto deal highlights potential and problems of blockchain bondsA small three-month deal from one of the bond market’s most frequent issuers shows the potential for on-chain delivery versus payment in central bank money. But the obstacles to widespread use of blockchains remain.
-
Innovative secondary share sale puts high value on RevolutNew institutional investors are providing liquidity to longstanding Revolut employees and giving a valuation proof point to its stunning revenue and profit growth.
-
Brazil pushes green bonds despite lack of incentivesNew transition bond includes step-down, as new ‘green infrastructure’ bond issued.
Row 2 - Long Reads
Row 3 - More/Sponsored/Ad
Row 3 - More/Sponsored/Ad
MORE
MORE
-
Unable to sell companies or raise new funds, desperate private equity managers are funding distributions from debt at the portfolio level. That structurally subordinates limited partners. They don’t like it – and neither do regulators.
-
Huge international debt capital market issuance in September and October is forecast as investors may seek to take any US Treasury benefit through wider spreads.
-
A perfect storm – triggered by the Sahm Rule, AI-driven transactions and the unwinding of the yen carry trade – sent the Japanese and global stock markets on a wild ride. While the Bank of Japan gains more flexibility to raise rates after the unwinding, investors remain optimistic about the long-term prospects of Japanese equities.
-
Buying Axa IM would be BNP Paribas chief executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafé’s biggest acquisition. It has been a long time in the making.
-
The role of Mediobanca adds to the similarities between BBVA’s hostile bid for Banco Sabadell and Intesa Sanpaolo’s takeover of UBI Banca in 2020. But there are stark differences of institutional character, politics and timing.
-
Six months into his job, Rafael Consing, president and CEO of MIF, explains the mandate, approach and targets of this newly launched sovereign wealth fund, as well as its potential to catalyze foreign investment and transform the country's energy and infrastructure sectors.
-
UK pension schemes have made clear their opposition to reduced investors protections, while the FCA may come to regret pushing through its new listing regime.
-
S&P’s regional bank index has just pushed past its March 10, 2023, level, reflecting where these stocks were immediately before the collapse of SVB last year. Those stocks are rising sharply and investors are seeing huge profits, so is this a sign that regional banks have finally emerged from their crisis?
-
The Singapore state-owned fund has unveiled plans to invest $10 billion in India and to plough more capital into the US and Japan. At the same time, it is quietly retreating from China, once its largest investment market, but now beset by underperforming capital markets, weak growth and bleak consumption data.
-
Sponsored by Standard Chartered
-
Sponsored by Standard Chartered
-
Sponsored by Standard Chartered
-
Sponsored by Standard Chartered