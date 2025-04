Euromoney is delighted to welcome the support of the Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM) for the Capital Markets Awards programme, with a Gala Dinner for regional winners held in Tunisia on Tuesday 13 May 2025 and hosted by AFCM.

Discover what the Euromoney Awards ceremonies look like—an unmatched showcase of excellence and innovation. Watch the video to experience the amazing moments that celebrate leadership in financial services.