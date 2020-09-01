About the Awards for Excellence

Euromoney's Awards for Excellence are the awards that matter to the banks and bankers who matter. They were established in 1992 and were the first of their kind in the global banking industry. This year Euromoney received a record number of submissions from banks in our regional and country awards programme that covers more than 50 regional awards and best bank awards in 100 countries.

Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2023

Euromoney’s Middle East Awards for Excellence were published on June 22, 2023.

The global awards, and all other regional and country awards, were published on July 13, 2023.

