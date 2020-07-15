Euromoney
Awards for Excellence
LATEST ARTICLES
Awards
Awards for Excellence 2020: Best bank in the UK
July 15, 2020
Awards
Country Awards for Excellence 2020: Africa
July 15, 2020
Awards
Country Awards for Excellence 2020: Middle East
July 15, 2020
Awards
Country Awards for Excellence 2020: Western Europe
July 15, 2020
Awards
Country Awards for Excellence 2020: Central & Eastern Europe
July 15, 2020
Awards
Country Awards for Excellence 2020: Latin America (including Central America & Caribbean)
July 15, 2020
Awards
Country Awards for Excellence 2020: Asia
July 15, 2020
Awards
Excellence in leadership in North America 2020: Bank of America
July 15, 2020
Awards
The US's best investment bank 2020: Goldman Sachs
July 15, 2020
Awards
Canada's best investment bank 2020: RBC Capital Markets
July 15, 2020
Awards
Canada's best bank 2020: Royal Bank of Canada
July 15, 2020
Awards
Excellence in leadership in Africa 2020: Absa
July 15, 2020
Awards
Excellence in leadership in Africa 2020: Citi
July 15, 2020
Awards
Excellence in leadership in Africa 2020: Guaranty Trust Bank
July 15, 2020
Awards
Excellence in leadership in Africa 2020: Societe Generale
July 15, 2020
Awards
Excellence in leadership in Africa 2020: Equity Bank
July 15, 2020
Awards
Excellence in leadership in Asia 2020: Citi
July 15, 2020
Awards
Excellence in leadership in Asia 2020: DBS
July 15, 2020
Awards
Excellence in leadership in Asia 2020: Hong Leong Bank
July 15, 2020
Awards
Excellence in leadership in Asia 2020: HSBC
July 15, 2020
Awards
Excellence in leadership in Asia 2020: Prime Bank
July 15, 2020
Awards
Excellence in leadership in the Middle East 2020: Emirates NBD
July 15, 2020
Awards
Excellence in leadership in the Middle East 2020: HSBC
July 15, 2020
Awards
Excellence in leadership in CEE 2020: Halyk Bank
July 15, 2020
Awards
Excellence in leadership in CEE 2020: Santander Bank Polska
July 15, 2020
Awards
Excellence in leadership in Western Europe 2020: Bank of Cyprus
July 15, 2020
Awards
Excellence in leadership in Western Europe 2020: CaixaBank
July 15, 2020
Awards
Excellence in leadership in Latin America 2020: Banreservas
July 15, 2020
Awards
Africa's best bank for financing 2020: Standard Chartered
July 15, 2020
Awards
Africa's best bank 2020: Equity Bank
July 15, 2020
