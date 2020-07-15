Country Awards for Excellence 2020: Middle East



Bahrain



Best bank: National Bank of Bahrain

Best investment bank: Sico

Ahli United Bank, Bahrain’s largest bank by assets, reported a 5% increase in profits to $730.5 million and saw its cross-border business grow to 20% of its loan portfolio in 2019. Its takeover by Kuwait Finance House has been postponed until December due to the coronavirus outbreak, ruling it out of this year’s best bank award.

Smaller but by no means less mighty rival National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) is Euromoney’s best bank in Bahrain after seeing profits increase by 6% in 2019 to $197 million, with a decent return on equity of 14.72%.