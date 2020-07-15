The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Country Awards for Excellence 2020: Middle East

July 15, 2020
Share
Bahrain

Bahrain

Best bank: National Bank of Bahrain
Best investment bank: Sico

Ahli United Bank, Bahrain’s largest bank by assets, reported a 5% increase in profits to $730.5 million and saw its cross-border business grow to 20% of its loan portfolio in 2019. Its takeover by Kuwait Finance House has been postponed until December due to the coronavirus outbreak, ruling it out of this year’s best bank award.

AfE 2020 logo 197x136

© 2020 Euromoney

Regional awards

View full 2020 results

Smaller but by no means less mighty rival National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) is Euromoney’s best bank in Bahrain after seeing profits increase by 6% in 2019 to $197 million, with a decent return on equity of 14.72%.


Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree