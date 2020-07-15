The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Western Europe's best bank for financing 2020: BNP Paribas

July 15, 2020
The Covid-19 crisis has emphasized the importance of banks that can stand by their clients and bring them funding in the toughest times. Euromoney’s best bank for financing in Western Europe, BNP Paribas, has stepped up to a greater extent than peers, especially on a pan-European level – although its achievements this year go beyond the coronavirus response

In Western Europe, the bank, led by corporate and institutional banking head Yann Gérardin, increased its market share in Dealogic’s equity and debt bookrunner rankings in the year to the end of March and it continued sit at the top of the syndicated loan league table for that period. 

