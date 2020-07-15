The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Africa's best bank for SMEs 2020: Access Bank

July 15, 2020
Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) are the backbone of the Nigerian economy. A survey carried out in 2018 by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics estimated there are over 41 million firms with 199 employees or fewer in Nigeria, accounting for almost 50% of GDP. MSMEs provide almost 60 million jobs, equal to 86% of the national workforce.

But MSMEs in Nigeria often struggle to access finance; a survey by the International Finance Corporation found that only 31% have ever obtained a loan from a financial institution.

Access Bank, under chief executive Herbert Wigwe, acquired Nigerian SME champion Diamond Bank in March 2019, creating the largest retail bank in Africa and Nigeria’s largest bank by assets.

