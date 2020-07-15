Africa's best bank for advisory 2020: Citi

Awards for Excellence 2020

With Africa and the world expected to enter a protracted period of low growth, more companies will need to restructure and M&A will become a more dominant trend in the region. Over the last 12 months, Citi has demonstrated its expertise in these fields in Africa and it is Euromoney’s best bank for advisory in Africa this year.

“The biggest challenge for Africa is not to be disconnected,” says Miguel Azevedo, head of Middle East and Africa (ex-South Africa) investment banking. “Our focus is on African companies. We are an agent of access to global capital for truly African companies.”

Citi has an on the ground presence in 16 African countries and coverage of more than 40.