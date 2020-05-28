Webinar: Will incumbents outperform the challenger banks in a post-Covid era?

Date: Thursday 18th June 2020

Time: 3pm (BST)



REGISTER NOW









Moderator

















David Birch, Director, 15Mb

David is an author, advisor and commentator on digital financial services. He leads the advisory practice 15Mb Ltd, is Global Ambassador for secure electronic transactions consultancy Consult Hyperion (which he helped to found), Technology Fellow at the London-based think-tank the Centre for the Study of Financial Innovation, and a Visiting Professor at the University of Surrey Business School, alongside several board-level advisory roles.