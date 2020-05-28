The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Webinar: Will incumbents outperform the challenger banks in a post-Covid era?

May 28, 2020
Financial infrastructure provider Banking Circle and Euromoney are hosting a webinar to understand whether Covid-19 could offer newer banks the chance to seize the market in a world where digital is more important than ever.

Date: Thursday 18th June 2020

Time: 3pm (BST)

Moderator

David Birch, Director, 15Mb

David is an author, advisor and commentator on digital financial services. He leads the advisory practice 15Mb Ltd, is Global Ambassador for secure electronic transactions consultancy Consult Hyperion (which he helped to found), Technology Fellow at the London-based think-tank the Centre for the Study of Financial Innovation, and a Visiting Professor at the University of Surrey Business School, alongside several board-level advisory roles.







