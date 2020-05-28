Webinar: Will incumbents outperform the challenger banks in a post-Covid era?
Financial infrastructure provider Banking Circle and Euromoney are hosting a webinar to understand whether Covid-19 could offer newer banks the chance to seize the market in a world where digital is more important than ever.
Date: Thursday 18th June 2020
Time: 3pm (BST)
Moderator
David Birch, Director, 15Mb
David is an author, advisor and commentator on digital financial services. He leads the advisory practice 15Mb Ltd, is Global Ambassador for secure electronic transactions consultancy Consult Hyperion (which he helped to found), Technology Fellow at the London-based think-tank the Centre for the Study of Financial Innovation, and a Visiting Professor at the University of Surrey Business School, alongside several board-level advisory roles.