Macaskill on markets: How to fight the Fed

By Jon Macaskill
May 26, 2020
Investors looking to profit from – and hedge against – credit deterioration due to Covid-19 will need to pick their spots when fighting the Federal Reserve.



An experiment in credit market sponsorship by the US central bank began on May 12 with its first corporate bond exchange-traded fund purchases.

The new world of government support began not with a bang but with a whimper.

Although the Federal Reserve bought $1.8 billion in its first weekly round of support, the effect on markets was muted, as it had already initiated a powerful global rally in credit spreads and spurred record debt issuance with the announcement in March that it would buy corporate bonds in both the primary and secondary markets.


Matt King, Citi

Veteran observers warn that provision of credit liquidity by central banks may simply delay elevated default rates and obscure market pricing signals.







