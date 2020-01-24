The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Structured finance: Theresa May finally gets her deal

January 24, 2020
Share

Expect the unexpected with the former PM at a Vegas bunfight.

Theresa-May-blue-car-R-780.jpg



January brought the slightly unnerving news that ex-UK prime minister Theresa May has been signed up to speak at the structured finance industry’s biggest annual bunfight, the SFVegas conference, which takes place in Las Vegas on February 23 to 26.

The event, appropriately held in one of Las Vegas’s largest casinos, is best known outside the industry for its appearance in the 2015 movie The Big Short, in which it was cast in a less than favourable light as a huge meeting of charlatan financiers ready to fleece their own grandmothers.

Perhaps proving that even securitization professionals are capable of some self-reflection, the author of the book on which the film is based, Michael Lewis, spoke at the conference last year.

The event is also famous within the ABS community for hosting a discussion on women in the industry in 2017 in which all of the participants bar the moderator were men.




Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree