Harper tees up the pros and comms

January 21, 2020
The former head of communications for Greater China at HSBC opens a consultancy in Hong Kong.

Congratulations to Adam Harper on the launch of his new business, Ashbury Communications.

Adam Harper,
Ashbury
Communications

The recently departed head of comms for Greater China at HSBC is taking on a tough but important task – improving the quality of the spoken and written word among Asia’s leading banks and businesses.

“Words and images matter more than ever to the future of businesses,” says Harper. 

“Content is becoming an integral part of corporate strategy as firms embrace its power to change perceptions and, ultimately, commercial realities.”

Harper ought to be good with words – he spent the early years of his career as a financial journalist with Euromoney’s sister publication EuroWeek, now GlobalCapital.

He joined HSBC in 2012, as head of communications for its powerhouse Asian banking and markets division, after a four-year stint at Credit Suisse.




