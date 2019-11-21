The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Beef Bonds: Prime cuts

November 21, 2019
Buyers may salivate at the chance to invest in an Irish butcher’s meaty offering.

Do you require a selection of offal and bones with your order? That isn’t something that every bond buyer gets asked when allocating to a new issue, but it is what potential retail investors in Irish butcher James Whelan are offered as part of its juicy debt opportunity: Beef Bonds.

The equity markets may have gone crazy for meat substitutes, but the bond markets are keeping it old school.

On maturity, Whelan’s beef bondholders are entitled to a share in one of the firm’s Hereford, Angus or Wagyu cattle. And yes, that kind of share.

The butcher offers short-term bonds that mature within 14 weeks, medium-term bonds that mature within 18 weeks and long-term bonds that mature within 22 weeks.

They cost €100 for the Hereford and Angus cattle and €150 for the Wagyu/Kobe breed. Buyers can literally sit back and watch their investment grow.




