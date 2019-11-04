Off the record

“Hello, do you think the UK capital markets are fundamentally broken?”

A former investment banker phones Euromoney and gets admirably straight to the point

Q: “Do you have a sense of when the Indian Supreme Court might give its ruling?” A: “This century”

A distressed debt investor in India is taking a long view

“It’s quite a strange situation. People are smiling”

A Japanese investment banker enjoys the fact that governance and divestments appear to have arrived in Tokyo

“What is Citi? It’s an investment bank with a credit card business”

A rival dismisses rather a lot of the original one-stop-shop

“HSBC: How Simple Became Complicated – you haven’t heard that one?”

Euromoney is educated by an attendee at the IIF meetings in Washington

“You can't just build a nightclub – you have to be its first customer as well”

One fintech enthusiast explains the need for blockchain pioneers to test potential use cases themselves