Off the record
November 2019
“Hello, do you think the UK capital markets are fundamentally broken?”
A former investment banker phones Euromoney and gets admirably straight to the point
Q: “Do you have a sense of when the Indian Supreme Court might give its ruling?”
A: “This century”
A distressed debt investor in India is taking a long view
“It’s quite a strange situation. People are smiling”
A Japanese investment banker enjoys the fact that governance and divestments appear to have arrived in Tokyo
“What is Citi? It’s an investment bank with a credit card business”
A rival dismisses rather a lot of the original one-stop-shop
“HSBC: How Simple Became Complicated – you haven’t heard that one?”
Euromoney is educated by an attendee at the IIF meetings in Washington
“You can't just build a nightclub – you have to be its first customer as well”
One fintech enthusiast explains the need for blockchain pioneers to test potential use cases themselves