Off the record

October 14, 2019
October 2019

“It is like flying an airplane at stall speed and trying to change one of the engines at the same time”

One observer sums up the challenges of transitioning away from Libor in the current market environment

Euromoney: “Is your country getting increasing international attention?”

Interviewee: “Well, you’re here. That’s a start”

Euromoney seems to be an advance guard in Bhutan

Euromoney: “Where are you based?”

Reply: “On a plane”

The life of an Asian private banker, simply expressed

“Well, my concern with biodiversity credits is simple – some a-hole somewhere is going to short them” 

The developer of a carbon offset programme sees a butt to his argument

“Is it unnerving that agri-companies are investing in seed technology? No. The seeds aren’t the problem. The problem is greedy, shitty people, and there are a lot of them” 

A farming project manager voices his concerns about so-called technological advances in climate-tolerant seeds

“There are just too many initiatives within the climate finance space.

