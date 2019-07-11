The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards for Excellence 2019: Awards photos

July 11, 2019
Euromoney welcomed senior bankers from across the world to the Euromoney Awards for Excellence dinners in 2019. View photos from our global, Middle East, and Asia awards ceremonies.

GLOBAL AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE PHOTOS

Euromoney welcomed senior bankers from around the world to the Euromoney Awards for Excellence dinner at London Hilton on Park Lane on July 10.

Hover over the photo to view gallery:



View the Global Awards for Excellence here.



MIDDLE EAST AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE PHOTOS

Bankers from across the Middle East gathered to attend the Euromoney Middle East Awards for Excellence dinner

Hover over the photo to view gallery:



View the Middle East Awards for Excellence here.



Photos will be available following our Asia awards ceremony which takes place July 16 2019.

