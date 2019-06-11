The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

Crédit Agricole plan flaunts modern mutualism

By Dominic O’Neill
June 11, 2019
Share

Medium-term plan targets same efficiency and little ROE increase, but client growth and new social motto please mutualists and Macron.

There are hard political reasons why Crédit Agricole formally set out the rationale for its existence – for the first time, it said – in its new medium-term plan on Thursday. 

Not least is president Emmanuel Macron’s new law, passed through parliament in April, which cuts the obligations of smaller businesses towards their employees, while encouraging bigger businesses to officially acknowledge their duties to a wider set of social and environmental stakeholders, as well as to their employees: and not just to the stock market.

“Working every day in the interest of our customers and society” is the bank’s new motto.

philippe-brassac-AfE-160x186


Philippe Brassac

This relegation of financial investors, however, might come relatively naturally to Crédit Agricole, whose clients already own the group’s backbone. 

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree