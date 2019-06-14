Off the record: Celebrating 50 years of Euromoney

“A marriage of German flair and Italian efficiency”

“OK, if there were a big credit event, and if it coincided with one of the dealers going down, there would be a problem. How many ‘ifs’ do they want?”

In January 2006, this credit derivatives banker took issue with a Fitch report arguing there was too much risk in the market. It turned out there were more than enough ‘ifs’