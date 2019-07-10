The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Africa's best bank for wealth management 2019: Standard Bank

July 10, 2019
Standard Bank, Africa’s largest bank, is also Africa’s best bank for wealth management. It generates tailored insights rather than standardized products. It also has a low relationship manager to client ratio of 1:99.

Under Margaret Nienaber, chief executive of wealth, the bank’s commitment to the business is evidenced in the breadth of programmes and events it runs for clients and communities. Last year Standard Bank launched the first of its Women’s Wealth Academies specifically designed for female clients in their own homes.

Margaret Nienaber, Standard Bank_160x186

Margaret Nienaber

The bank also has initiatives educating children, millennials and entrepreneurs about creating, managing and preserving wealth.

