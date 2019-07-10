The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Africa's best bank for SMEs 2019: Kenya Commercial Bank

July 10, 2019
Share

Awards for Excellence 2019

afe-19-logo-196x160

© 2019 Euromoney

Regional awards

View full 2019 results

According to the World Bank, small and medium-sized enterprises account for approximately 95% of all registered firms in Africa – financing them is essential to regional growth.

In Kenya, SMEs have been hit hard by the interest-rate cap set at four percentage points above the central bank rate. Rather than take the risk and lend at lower than palatable interest rates, banks cut lending to smaller businesses, preferring to stick to larger corporates with stronger track records.

The cap was lifted recently, but the damage has been done: in Kenya, the cap is estimated to have cut GDP growth by 0.4%.

The fact that Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), led by chief executive Joshua Oigara, continued to lend to SMEs in this environment and support a number of initiatives to deepen lending to the sector makes it Africa’s best bank for SMEs this year.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree