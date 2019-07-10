The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Africa's best digital bank 2019: Equity Bank

July 10, 2019
In a continent where the population is largely rural, there are many obstacles to financial inclusion. Mobile money and agency banking have provided solutions, especially in Kenya, where digital banking uptake has been impressive, so it is no surprise that Africa’s best digital bank is Kenya’s Equity Bank.

At Equity, over 96% of all transactions happen outside branches and 93% of loans are originated via mobile; digital solutions are essential to the bank’s growth and making these processes easier is central to its success.

Under the leadership of chief executive James Mwangi, the bank has moved well beyond traditional mobile banking products and is investing in some cutting-edge technology.

