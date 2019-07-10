Africa's best bank for advisory 2019: Chapel Hill Denham

Awards for Excellence 2019

Navigating Africa’s disparate markets successfully requires a trusted adviser. One institution that stands out in this regard is Chapel Hill Denham, Africa’s best bank for advisory for the second year in a row.

A good example of the firm’s strength was the support it provided for telecommunications company MTN Nigeria, which has had plans to list on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) for the last few years.

Given market conditions in Nigeria, Chapel Hill Denham, led by chief executive Bolaji Balogun, advised MTN to pursue a listing by introduction before its IPO. The firm was joint lead financial adviser for the introduction.

Shortly before MTN Nigeria listed in May, the company mandated Chapel Hill Denham as sole arranger for its debut N100 billion ($277 million) commercial paper programme.