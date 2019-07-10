The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards

Africa's best bank for financing 2019: Citi

July 10, 2019
Awards for Excellence 2019

Regional awards

Citi
’s reach and knowledge of African markets combined with its international banking expertise and balance sheet make it Africa’s best bank for financing for the second year in a row.

In debt capital markets, Citi was the bookrunner on 10 deals, accounting for 11% of market share worth $3.8 billion.

Citi’s team has completed a wide range of landmark deals over the last 12 months under the leadership of Miguel Azevedo, head of investment banking in the Middle East and Africa, including in equity capital markets. In May 2018, Citi was chosen as joint global coordinator for Vivo Energy’s dual listing on the London and Johannesburg stock exchanges.

In February this year, the bank was joint financial adviser for the spin-off of MultiChoice by Naspers, creating a FTSE/JSE top-40 listed company with a $3.4

