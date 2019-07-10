The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

North America's best bank for sustainable finance 2019: Goldman Sachs

July 10, 2019
For bringing innovation to social and environmental finance, Goldman Sachs receives the award this year as North America’s best bank for sustainable finance. The bank is often recognized as being a key partner for complex deals that, while possibly small, break ground for others to follow. And this is crucial in the field of sustainable finance.

Last year, Goldman Sachs structured a $61 million green issuance for Equilibrium Capital to build a pioneering renewable natural gas project in Arizona. The deal financed a refinery capable of turning dairy waste (one of the largest sources of methane emissions) into vehicle fuel.

