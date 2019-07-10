North America's best bank for sustainable finance 2019: Goldman Sachs

Awards for Excellence 2019

For bringing innovation to social and environmental finance, Goldman Sachs receives the award this year as North America’s best bank for sustainable finance. The bank is often recognized as being a key partner for complex deals that, while possibly small, break ground for others to follow. And this is crucial in the field of sustainable finance.

Last year, Goldman Sachs structured a $61 million green issuance for Equilibrium Capital to build a pioneering renewable natural gas project in Arizona. The deal financed a refinery capable of turning dairy waste (one of the largest sources of methane emissions) into vehicle fuel.