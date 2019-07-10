North America's best bank for corporate responsibility 2019: Amalgamated Bank

Awards for Excellence 2019

For commitment to serving communities, Amalgamated Bank is a benchmark in the region. It is North America’s best bank for corporate responsibility.

After being the first bank to raise its minimum wage to $15 in the US in 2015, this year the bank raised it to $20. It also became the first US bank to endorse the UN’s principles for responsible banking and is a member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values.

Ivan Frishberg

A leader in the transition to a low carbon future, Amalgamated Bank does not finance fossil fuel projects, uses 100% renewable energy and is carbon neutral.