North America's best digital bank 2019: Bank of America

July 10, 2019
Awards for Excellence 2019

For the second year running, Euromoney has chosen Bank of America as North America’s best digital bank.

“We want customers to feel the experience was in their best interest, that the interaction was relevant and timely, and to feel that they had a choice of next best step,” says David Tyrie, head of advanced solutions and digital banking for consumer banking.

Those are big aims when eight billion digital interactions are taking place in a year, but investments by the bank in its technology platforms have made it possible.

David Tyrie 

In the consumer bank, digital assistant Erica, launched last year, assists customers with banking needs and lets them gather data on specific spending patterns, offering insights to help customers better manage cash flow and savings.

