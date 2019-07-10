The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Latin America's best bank for transaction services 2019: BBVA

July 10, 2019
Share

Awards for Excellence 2019

afe-19-logo-196x160

© 2019 Euromoney

Regional awards

View full 2019 results

As trade disputes between China and the US continue, Latin America has been caught in the middle. Countries across the continent have been forced to choose whether they trade with their American neighbour or their Asian partner.

As a result, corporates require a nimble partner with deep regional knowledge and cutting-edge technology to help them with their cross-border trade and cash management issues, which are complicated by inconsistent trade tariffs and foreign exchange volatility. 

The bank most trusted to navigate through this political and economic uncertainty is BBVA, which is Latin America’s best bank for transaction services this year. 

Jose-Luis-Lopez-Sors-afe-160x186
Jose Luis
Lopez-Sors

Under Jose Luis Lopez-Sors, managing director and head of global transaction banking Americas, BBVA has continued to support its clients through its deep network across the region, while also leveraging its branch network in Asia and Europe.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree