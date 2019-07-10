Latin America's best bank for transaction services 2019: BBVA

Awards for Excellence 2019

As trade disputes between China and the US continue, Latin America has been caught in the middle. Countries across the continent have been forced to choose whether they trade with their American neighbour or their Asian partner.

As a result, corporates require a nimble partner with deep regional knowledge and cutting-edge technology to help them with their cross-border trade and cash management issues, which are complicated by inconsistent trade tariffs and foreign exchange volatility.

The bank most trusted to navigate through this political and economic uncertainty is BBVA, which is Latin America’s best bank for transaction services this year.



Jose Luis

Lopez-Sors



Under Jose Luis Lopez-Sors, managing director and head of global transaction banking Americas, BBVA has continued to support its clients through its deep network across the region, while also leveraging its branch network in Asia and Europe.