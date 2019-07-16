The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Asia's best bank for sustainable finance 2019: HSBC

July 16, 2019
There are several banks in Asia that are deeply committed to helping the region continue economic growth but also to addressing the challenge of carbon intensity, but one bank in particular, HSBC, is working across the entire region across the spectrum – helping improve livelihoods and helping companies with their low carbon transition.

HSBC was the green structuring agent on more than half of the green, social or sustainability deals in the period reviewed and boasts a series of firsts in its deal roster, such as the first green convertible bond in the real estate sector for Link Reit, the first green loan in Singapore for Ho Bee Land, and the first UN Sustainable Development Goals Sukuk.

