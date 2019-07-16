The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Asia's best bank for corporate responsibility 2019: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

July 16, 2019
Awards for Excellence 2019

For the second year running, Bank of America Merrill Lynch wins Euromoney’s award for best bank for corporate responsibility in Asia.

The commitment to going green across the region is impressively detailed and led by Melissa Moi, head of environmental, social and corporate governance across Asia. 

The company will not use plastic bottles or plastic cups, desk-side rubbish bins have been removed from more than 90% of desks, last year the bank began using eco-friendly cleaning products in its offices and installed electronic waste collection points, it prefers to use hotels that recycle, and there is even a food composting programme that is used to support gardens on office building rooftops.



