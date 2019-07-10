World's best bank for financial inclusion 2019: BBVA

Awards for Excellence 2019

The first of the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals is ‘no poverty’, and financial inclusion is a vital step on that journey.

One bank has committed itself to making that goal a reality through its microfinance foundation, its own responsible banking activities and a dedicated research centre: BBVA, which wins the award for the world’s best bank for financial inclusion.

BBVA’s microfinance foundation was established in 2007 and it has already disbursed $12 billion to five million people in five Latin American countries. By 2030 it expects to have granted more than $25 billion to reduce poverty.