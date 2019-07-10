World's best bank for financial inclusion 2019: BBVA
Financial inclusion is only useful if it creates long-term financial health and security. BBVA is committed to ensure that it does through its research and education programmes.
Awards for Excellence 2019
The first of the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals is ‘no poverty’, and financial inclusion is a vital step on that journey.
One bank has committed itself to making that goal a reality through its microfinance foundation, its own responsible banking activities and a dedicated research centre: BBVA, which wins the award for the world’s best bank for financial inclusion.
BBVA’s microfinance foundation was established in 2007 and it has already disbursed $12 billion to five million people in five Latin American countries. By 2030 it expects to have granted more than $25 billion to reduce poverty.