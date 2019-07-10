The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

World's best bank for public-sector clients 2019: HSBC

July 10, 2019
Share

As budget deficits have continued to put strain on many government balance sheets this year, the job of the public-sector banker is more important than ever.

Awards for Excellence 2019

afe-19-logo-196x160

© 2019 Euromoney
View full 2019 results

"A big theme of this year has been a greater focus on government balance sheets as a whole,” explains Michael Ellam, global head of public-sector banking at HSBC. “Before, you would look at the income deficit and how to finance it. Now we are working to optimise the balance sheet.” 

Ellam joined HSBC in 2013 after stints as Downing Street’s director of communications under Gordon Brown and director general of international finance at HM Treasury. 

“Public-sector business is central to the investment banking franchise,” he tells Euromoney. “We have a dedicated team of 70 bankers globally and work in 80 countries with sector-specific public-sector experts.”

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree