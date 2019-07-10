World's best bank for public-sector clients 2019: HSBC

Awards for Excellence 2019

"A big theme of this year has been a greater focus on government balance sheets as a whole,” explains Michael Ellam, global head of public-sector banking at HSBC. “Before, you would look at the income deficit and how to finance it. Now we are working to optimise the balance sheet.”

Ellam joined HSBC in 2013 after stints as Downing Street’s director of communications under Gordon Brown and director general of international finance at HM Treasury.

“Public-sector business is central to the investment banking franchise,” he tells Euromoney. “We have a dedicated team of 70 bankers globally and work in 80 countries with sector-specific public-sector experts.”