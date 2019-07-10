The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

World's best digital bank 2019: Akbank

July 10, 2019
Share

Making good use of technology has allowed the bank to cut its costs and improve the way it interacts with its customers.

Awards for Excellence 2019

afe-19-logo-196x160

© 2019 Euromoney
View full 2019 results

There is rarely any difficulty in persuading senior bankers to give details of their investments in digitalization. With most, indeed, the challenge is getting them to stop reciting an endless list of technology buzzwords. 

What is often much harder is pinning these digital evangelists down on the impact all this spending and innovation is having on their bank’s bottom line. 

Akbank chief executive Hakan Binbasgil is a rare and refreshing exception to the rule. While keen to talk about the Turkish lender’s mobile-first strategy, collaboration with fintechs and embrace of ‘phygital’ branches, he is equally happy to discuss the financial impact of digitalization. 

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree