Private Banking Awards Dinner 2020

They are voted for by the people who know the industry best – the private bankers themselves. Winning an award is a confirmation of excellence in wealth management, which banks use to promote their credentials to clients – and a cause for celebration at our annual Awards Dinner.

View photos from the Private Banking and Wealth Management event

Hover over the photo below to view gallery:

View Private Banking and Wealth Management survey results

Global Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey The Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey provides a qualitative review of the best services in private banking, by region and by areas of service. It is an informative guide for high net-worth individuals on the range of professional wealth management service providers that are available.

For event booking and sponsorship opportunities, please contact:

Daniel Elton

E: delton@euromoneyplc.com

+44-207-779-7305