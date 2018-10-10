The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Crypto fans crow over Danske’s troubles

October 10, 2018
Allegations of large-scale money-laundering at Danske Bank’s Estonian branch may have been bad news for Scandinavian banks, their investors and European authorities – but at least someone’s happy.

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts, fed up with seeing their asset class dismissed by traditional bankers as the preserve of fraudsters, jumped at the chance to indulge in a little schadenfreude.

Anthony ‘Pomp’ Pompliano, founder of a North Carolina crypto-focused venture capital fund, tweeted: “A single bank location at one bank [sic] laundered more money than the entire market cap of cryptocurrencies. Crypto market cap: $225 billion. Danske Bank: laundered $235 billion.”

He concluded: “Long bitcoin, short the bankers.”

While some Twitterati were leery about the comparison of stock with flows, not to mention the claim to be able to put a dollar value on the nebulous crypto universe, Pomp’s comment scored thousands of likes and retweets.

Glee

It also inspired a slew of articles in the crypto press, including one by online news site Bitcoinist.

