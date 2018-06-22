Realising the promise of technology and innovation in Securities Services
Technology has always played a critical role in the evolution of securities services, from streamlining and reducing risk from our processes, to creating new products and generating enhanced value from data.
|Author
|
Margaret Harwood-Jones
Global Head of Securities Services, Standard Chartered
The securities services industry has come a long way in developing its understanding of emerging financial technology (or fintech) in the last two to three years. While it has become apparent that the institutional space is not as vulnerable to potential insurgents as the retail financial services space, the challenge facing securities services providers is to collaborate effectively, leverage the power of digital technology or risk being left behind.
However, would it make sense for securities services providers to compete with fintech firms head on? It would appear not.