The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Sponsored Content

Realising the promise of technology and innovation in Securities Services

Sponsored by newlogoSC1.jpg
June 22, 2018
Share

Technology has always played a critical role in the evolution of securities services, from streamlining and reducing risk from our processes, to creating new products and generating enhanced value from data.

scjunebg700x400



Author

Margaret Harwood-Jones

Global Head of Securities Services, Standard Chartered

 

The securities services industry has come a long way in developing its understanding of emerging financial technology (or fintech) in the last two to three years. While it has become apparent that the institutional space is not as vulnerable to potential insurgents as the retail financial services space, the challenge facing securities services providers is to collaborate effectively, leverage the power of digital technology or risk being left behind. 

However, would it make sense for securities services providers to compete with fintech firms head on? It would appear not.




Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree