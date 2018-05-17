Webinar – China's Bond Market Reforms: How Can Foreign Investors Reap the Benefits?
Chinese regulators have taken major steps to open up the onshore renminbi bond market to foreign investors, including launching the landmark Bond Connect scheme. But many foreign fund managers are still taking a gradual approach to the market, preferring to invest in short-term deals from high-rated issues. This webinar explores the opportunities for foreign investors - and asks when they will make the most of their access to China's bond market.
Date:June 20 2018 (Wednestday)
Time: 11:00AM (BST) / 06:00PM (HKT) / 06:00AM (EST)
This discussion covers the following topics:
How does Bond Connect compare to previous schemes targeted towards foreign investors, including QFII/RQFII and CIBM Direct? What are the advantages it offers over those programmes?
What are the hurdles still remaining for investors using the Bond Connect scheme? European Ucits funds remain locked out of the market because of delivery-versus-payment issues -- are there other problems investors need to see addressed?
Is the Hong Kong-China Bond Connect only the first step in a wider series of reforms? How much impact could London-China Bond Connect have on foreign fund flows into China's bond market?
How important is China's inclusion in global bond indices going to be for driving demand from offshore investors? How much has that impacted demand already?
What reforms do Chinese regulators need to make to ensure a more widespread inclusion in the global indices? Do you see these happening anytime soon?
What opportunities do wholly-owned foreign enterprises (WFOEs) offer to foreign investors? Are these increasingly going to become the best way to bridge the gap between the onshore and offshore bond markets?
Finally, when will foreign investors start to buy a broader range of credits in China's onshore bond market? Will China soon become a credit play rather than just a rates play?
Euromoney moderator
Matthew Thomas, Asia Bureau Chief, Euromoney Institutional Investor
Matthew Thomas is an experienced financial journalist who has written extensively about capital markets, bank strategy, economic policy, and the importance and risks of regulatory oversight.