Webinar – China's Bond Market Reforms: How Can Foreign Investors Reap the Benefits?

Date:June 20 2018 (Wednestday)

Time: 11:00AM (BST) / 06:00PM (HKT) / 06:00AM (EST)

How does Bond Connect compare to previous schemes targeted towards foreign investors, including QFII/RQFII and CIBM Direct? What are the advantages it offers over those programmes?

What are the hurdles still remaining for investors using the Bond Connect scheme? European Ucits funds remain locked out of the market because of delivery-versus-payment issues -- are there other problems investors need to see addressed?

Is the Hong Kong-China Bond Connect only the first step in a wider series of reforms? How much impact could London-China Bond Connect have on foreign fund flows into China's bond market?

How important is China's inclusion in global bond indices going to be for driving demand from offshore investors? How much has that impacted demand already?

What reforms do Chinese regulators need to make to ensure a more widespread inclusion in the global indices? Do you see these happening anytime soon?

What opportunities do wholly-owned foreign enterprises (WFOEs) offer to foreign investors? Are these increasingly going to become the best way to bridge the gap between the onshore and offshore bond markets?