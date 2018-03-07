Quotes of the month
March 2018
“There can be great opportunities among fallen angels, you just have to do the work to understand why they have fallen”
Chris Munro, co-head of EMEA leveraged finance at BAML, looks on the upside as credit markets turn
“Mifid II requires that everything electronic be recorded and stored for ever, effectively. GDPR says you can only collect certain information for stated purposes only, and that you have to destroy that information as soon as possible”
Lee Stonehouse, chief executive of Venncomm, spots a certain lack of joined-up thinking between European regulations
“In the whole history of RBI, we had only one year with a loss, which was in 2014 and was due to a very exceptional circumstance, namely the war in the Donbass”
Chief executive Johann Strobl says investors should be confident that the return to health of Raiffeisen Bank International is durable
“I can sit here in Washington DC and send my wife back in Togo money from England, and do it while we are having this interview”
Greg Davis, chief financial officer of Ecobank, tells Euromoney how enabling quick, remote and cheap remittances has become a core business for the African bank