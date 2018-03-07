The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Off the record

March 07, 2018
March 2018

“Thank you for meeting us for lunch. Now kindly sign this non-disclosure agreement” 

A bank rather ruins the dessert for this journalist

“MUFG has a serious succession issue because [Noboyuki] Hirano is so much of a rock star now” 

A banker in Japan is watching the gig

“I get together with my syndicate counterparts and we talk about ways we can get together and clean up the market. But unless everyone signs up and issuers understand and care about it, nothing is going to change” 

A banker in Hong Kong bemoans the apathy over questionable practices in bond underwriting



“It’s a double-edged sword Tower of Babel to receive monkeys”

This description of the role of APIs in liquidity management might be the most extravagant mixed metaphor of all time



“My new year’s resolution is to drink more alcohol, not less. I have a wonderful wine cellar, and I need to make more time to enjoy it”

A banker definitely sees the glass as half full – and with room for more. Though we’re not sure everyone would be so cheerful with his revelation



“You can’t have a market that is based purely on the need of people to hide money from their own governments”

This investor isn’t buying bitcoin



