Working capital and other challenges faced by corporates in today's complex environment
Over the past decade, many corporates have adjusted their financing strategies as the availability and cost of capital have changed due to a number of factors, including market, regulatory and economic transformations.
|Authors
|
Michael Roberts
|Naveed Sultan
Global Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions, Citi
Spurred by historically low global interest rates and corporate spending in excess of operating cash generated, the net debt borrowed by large corporations has increased significantly over the past several years. As of 3Q 2017, S&P 500 non-financial companies added $1.2 trillion of net debt relative to year-end 20111. Today, the majority of corporate debt is fixed.