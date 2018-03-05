The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Sponsored Content

Working capital and other challenges faced by corporates in today's complex environment

Sponsored by ps-citibank-01.jpg
March 05, 2018
Share

Over the past decade, many corporates have adjusted their financing strategies as the availability and cost of capital have changed due to a number of factors, including market, regulatory and economic transformations.


Citicapdata


Authors

MichaelRoberts

Michael Roberts
Global Head of Corporate Banking, Citi
SultanNaveed
 Naveed Sultan 
Global Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions, Citi

Spurred by historically low global interest rates and corporate spending in excess of operating cash generated, the net debt borrowed by large corporations has increased significantly over the past several years. As of 3Q 2017, S&P 500 non-financial companies added $1.2 trillion of net debt relative to year-end 20111. Today, the majority of corporate debt is fixed.




Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree