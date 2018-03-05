Working capital and other challenges faced by corporates in today's complex environment

Authors

Michael Roberts

Global Head of Corporate Banking, Citi

Naveed Sultan

Global Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions, Citi

Spurred by historically low global interest rates and corporate spending in excess of operating cash generated, the net debt borrowed by large corporations has increased significantly over the past several years. As of 3Q 2017, S&P 500 non-financial companies added $1.2 trillion of net debt relative to year-end 20111. Today, the majority of corporate debt is fixed.