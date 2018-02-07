Off the record

“Today there was a deal – an internationally marketed dollar deal – with a lead bookrunner I had genuinely never heard of before”

A capital markets head at a big bank in Asia is increasingly confounded by new bond underwriters from mainland China

“Banks are not very good at connecting the dots”

One consultant explains why operating in business-line silos often makes it hard for banks to catch illegal behaviour in their own ranks

“We’ve lived through the extraordinary hype about bitcoin on the way up. That’s changing. All the noise will be about how most cryptocurrencies are essentially value-less and most ICOs are scams. None of that changes the fundamental truth that we’re just at the start of distributed ledger transforming many industries and whole economies. And trust me, in banking we haven’t seen the real new category killer yet”

This venture capitalist fintech backer has never sounded so bullish, as bitcoin tanked in January

“If Argentina and Brazil get back on track, it could propel Latin American growth for a decade. But ‘if’ is doing a lot of the work [in that sentence]. If I’d bought dollars at 1.50, I wouldn’t be here now”

Brazilian investor at a São Paolo forum rues a missed chance for early retirement by moving out of the real when it peaked against the dollar in 2012

“Many of our advisers just don’t get sustainability yet, or their world views don’t include environmental or social responsibility. How do you change that?”

One private bank head thinks advisers are the weakest link in answering the wealthy’s demand for sustainability