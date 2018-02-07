Quotes of the month
February 2018
“ESG is about taking a client’s entire portfolio and looking at the impact it has and whether that aligns with the client’s values. It’s not about putting 5% of your money into a strategy”
Erika Karp at Cornerstone Capital thinks high net-worth clients aren’t interested in old-fashioned private banking; they want their money to work positively on environmental, social and governance issues
“The notion that there is some kind of intersection between banking and technology is a misconception. Through a process of osmosis, they have become one and the same thing”
Cathy Bessant, chief operations and technology officer at Bank of America, is clear about what is important to the bottom line for financial institutions
“There’s still a lot of work to be done on gender equality. It’s a journey, not a destination. It doesn’t just go to having a target or a quota, it’s changing the culture and the way work gets done”
Gail Kelly, former chief of Westpac, has sought to share some of the things she has learnt, especially about leadership and change, in a new book
“We don’t do less because we’re suddenly getting ahead of one of our targets. We don’t stop and not work”
James Gorman, Morgan Stanley’s CEO, will not rest on his laurels, despite encouraging results in 2017. The big US banks are all aiming higher in 2018, after recent tax reforms
“Crypto-revolute! Crypto-revolute! Crypto-revolute!”
Life is a beach for bitcoin devotees. A beach in Thailand, to be precise, where the dress code was board shorts and bikinis. And the acolytes didn’t stop partying, even though bitcoin tanked before the music started