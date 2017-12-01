Quotes of the month

The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

December 01, 2017
December 2017 issue.

“The reality is that creating one bank was always the vision when the banks were put together, and we really haven’t done it. We are only doing it now”

Nearly two decades after it was created, can chief executive Casper von Koskull finally turn Nordea into a joined-up, regional bank? 

“The impact investment industry reminds me of the early stages of when we were building the leveraged finance asset class in Europe. There’s a desperate need for capital that requires new forms of investable structures that can unlock institutional money in size” 

Marisa Drew, who now runs Credit Suisse’s new impact advisory and finance department, thinks her previous experience as an investment banker will be useful

“I don’t want their compliance department to be shouted at by the CEO, which I don’t think would happen, but given the fact that they were kind and helpful to us, I don’t particularly want anyone to get in trouble on my behalf”

Eddie Kerman, CEO of Iran-focused, London-listed fund Indigo, gets nervous when informed that Euromoney would need to contact NEX Exchange, the listing venue, to confirm whether an “unofficial” agreement had indeed been reached to omit Iran from official documents. Kerman insists Indigo “disclosed everything we had to”

“Access to financial services for 500 million people is actually a pretty large endeavour”

Madhur Deora, CFO of Paytm, is making swift progress however as his company grows rapidly on the back of Indian demonetization

