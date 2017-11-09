The enduring role of banks in a digital world
Global technology companies have changed many industries and banking has not been immune from this digital onslaught. But banks themselves have maintained their central role in a world increasingly dominated by tech companies. The key advantages banks have over technology companies include the solidity of branches, brand loyalty, and national purpose. Banks also have zero tolerance towards failure. Tech companies do many things well, and banks need to learn from them if they are to maintain their central position.
“Twenty years ago, Bill Gates said customers need banking not banks; and 20 years later here we all are,” says Paul Cobban, Chief Data and Transformation Officer at DBS in Singapore. How has this happened and why have the tech companies been unable to make a real dent in the leading role that banks play in every economy?
Generally, the largest global tech companies have chosen to operate in sectors that can be easily digitized and are generally not regulated.