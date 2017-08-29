Access India: Simpler and faster

Authors

Vikas Tandon

Director, Head of India Securities Services Products

Chaitanya Joshi

Executive Director, Head of India Securities Services Business



The World Bank is forecasting GDP growth of 7.2% for 2017-2018, and this is likely to increase to 7.7% in 2019-2020.(1) Assuming growth trajectory continues to trend higher, India’s economy is poised to overtake Japan, Germany, France and the UK by 2030. (2) Meanwhile, analysis by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) predicts India will be the second largest economy after China by 2050, pushing the US into third position. (3)

A prudent mix of monetary and fiscal policies, along with efforts by policymakers to pursue difficult but growth-enhancing reforms (i.e. Goods and Services Tax [GST], demonetization, bankruptcy legislation) have helped reaffirm investor confidence in India.

For return opportunities to be realized by investors, simpler access channels into the Indian market are a prerequisite. This has already been enabled and further changes around India access are in the pipeline. Currently, foreign investors can access India’s onshore market through two major routes - Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI).

FDI is a mechanism for long-term strategic investments into India. Over the past three years, FDI regulations have been liberalized across various sectors including defence, commodities, and others. This has resulted in a doubling of gross FDI flows into India to $60 billion in the last five years alone.

The foreign portfolio investment scheme: Easier registration, more to come

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) – through FPI – widened the categories of investors who are permitted to access the market, to include corporates, family offices and individuals, in addition to major institutions. The FPI regime has eased the process and timeframes for investors to enter the market by allowing licensed Designated Depository Participants (DDP) such as Standard Chartered Bank to conduct due diligence procedures and issue registration certificates to FPIs on behalf of SEBI.

The level of documentation required varies per investor depending on the Category of registration. Fewer documents need to be supplied by regulated entities under Category-1 and Category-2 than by unregulated entities under Category-3. For example, a state-backed wealth fund will be subject to less rigorous documentation and Know Your Customer (KYC) obligations than a family office.

As a leading custodian in India, Standard Chartered - along with other market participants - have been advocating for increased simplification of the FPI registration process. SEBI recently released a consultation paper, which proposes further easing the means by which FPIs can invest in the market. These include:

1) Expansion of eligible jurisdictions for granting of FPI registration to Category-1 FPIs by including countries which have diplomatic tie-ups with India

2) Simplification of broad-based requirements

3) Permitting appropriately regulated private banks/merchant banks to invest on their behalf and also on behalf of their clients.

4) Expansion of entities such as broker dealers and swap dealers to be considered as “appropriately regulated persons”.

Ready to participate

India’s strengthening macro fundamentals have created significant positive investor sentiment, with a PwC survey stating that 67% of global FPIs identified the country as a preferred emerging market destination. A separate CEO survey – also by PwC – acknowledged the country to be the ninth most important market overall for growth prospects. (4)

As a bank that looks after the interests of global custodians, broker-dealers, hedge funds, corporates, sovereigns, asset managers, insurance companies both in the domestic market and internationally, Standard Chartered is well positioned to help institutions access India through its state of the art, customized technology and expertise

(1) World Bank Press Release – India’s Economic Fundamentals remain strong; investment pick-up need for sustained growth, says new World Bank Report

(2) Hindustan Times – India’s economy to become 3rd largest, surpass Japan, Germany by 2030

(3) PwC – The World in 2050

(4) PwC – Foreign Portfolio Investor Survey 2016-2017

About the Authors

Vikas Tandon

Vikas Tandon, Director, Head of India Securities Services Products. Vikas has more than 15 years of experience, with majority of his career spent in Securities Services. He currently manages various products for the Securities Services business in India. He is also responsible for new product development, and delivery of cross-border solutions to foreign and domestic investors.

Chaitanya Joshi

Chaitanya Joshi, Executive Director, Head of India Securities Services Business. Chaitanya has 17+ years of widespread experience across Wholesale Banking and handled leadership roles across Relationship Management and Securities Services. He has been leading the sales team for 7 years.

Euromoney and Standard Chartered will be running a series of webinars on securities services. The next will be ‘The fight against cyber crime in financial services: how prepared are you?’ on September 26. Find out more.





Disclaimer

This material has been prepared by Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), a firm authorised by the United Kingdom’s Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. It is not independent research material. This material has been produced for information and discussion purposes only and does not constitute advice or an invitation or recommendation to enter into any transaction.





Some of the information appearing herein may have been obtained from public sources and while SCB believes such information to be reliable, it has not been independently verified by SCB. Information contained herein is subject to change without notice. Any opinions or views of third parties expressed in this material are those of the third parties identified, and not of SCB or its affiliates.





SCB does not provide accounting, legal, regulatory or tax advice. This material does not provide any investment advice. While all reasonable care has been taken in preparing this material, SCB and its affiliates make no representation or warranty as to its accuracy or completeness, and no responsibility or liability is accepted for any errors of fact, omission or for any opinion expressed herein. You are advised to exercise your own independent judgment (with the advice of your professional advisers as necessary) with respect to the risks and consequences of any matter contained herein. SCB and its affiliates expressly disclaim any liability and responsibility for any damage or losses you may suffer from your use of or reliance on this material.





SCB or its affiliates may not have the necessary licenses to provide services or offer products in all countries or such provision of services or offering of products may be subject to the regulatory requirements of each jurisdiction. This material is not for distribution to any person to which, or any jurisdiction in which, its distribution would be prohibited.





You may wish to refer to the incorporation details of Standard Chartered PLC, Standard Chartered Bank and their subsidiaries at http://www.standardchartered.com/en/incorporation-details.html.



