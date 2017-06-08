Off the record

“When the CEO of a big company is about to make the most important strategic decision, does he really give a shit which banks his assistant treasurer likes to use?”

This investment banker believes the importance of having relationship business all the way down the corporate ladder is limited when it comes to winning lucrative advisory mandates

“The boutiques’ marketing of how their models work is clever and captured the post-crisis zeitgeist. It’s also complete bullshit”

A bulge-bracket investment banker decries the concept that boutiques benefit from a lack of conflict in their relationships, pointing out they only get paid when a deal gets done

“He has had to leave because of his extremely tedious schedule”

A speaker on behalf of Benjamin Diokno, Secretary of the Department of Budget and Management for the Philippines, explains his man’s absence from a speaking engagement at the Asian Development Bank annual meeting in Yokohama

“Why are people so concerned about paying for Brexit? The UK can simply issue a €100 billion, zero-coupon, 100-year bond, and it will be will be bought by European institutions and the ECB”

That’s Brexit sorted for this banker