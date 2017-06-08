JPMorgan Corporate Challenge: Running the numbers

It’s a gathering of clients and bankers in which one can easily be jarring elbows with a billionaire.

When running it, the question occurs: what are all these people worth? And now JPMorgan has worked it out.

According to the bank, 14,301 people from 324 companies took part. Of those, 130 are listed and have a combined market capitalization of $5.9 trillion. Euromoney found itself near to JPMorgan’s Singapore country officer, Edmund Lee, and we reckon he’s worth a few quid as well.

What’s not clear is the combined net worth of the many people not representing listed companies, such as the private client arm, but you can assume it’s large: these days JPMorgan turns its nose up at clients below the ultra-high net-worth level.