Off the record

"It’s all very well looking at league tables this year, but you have to realize that one of those at the top was standing there with a gun to the clients’ heads. I think we all know who"

Friendly bashing of a competitor from an M&A executive



"We’ve done it before, we’ll do it again. Oh well. No. Maybe we won’t do it again..."

A Bank of America senior executive commenting on the Merrill takeover



"I’ve met with more CFOs in the last 15 months than I had in the 15 years before that"

A head of DCM says CEOs and CFOs now care about corporate bonds



"Grow very, very quickly until we become too big to fail"

A start-up advisory boutique head reveals his spoof foolproof business plan



"Dear Friends, Please find the attached files and read and analyse them carefully as a guide for pursuing the resistance... Good Luck"

Following the re-election of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, an email forwarded to Euromoney from one of Iran’s private sector bankers.