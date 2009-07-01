Off the record

The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

July 02, 2009
"It’s all very well looking at league tables this year, but you have to realize that one of those at the top was standing there with a gun to the clients’ heads. I think we all know who"
 Friendly bashing of a competitor from an M&A executive


"We’ve done it before, we’ll do it again. Oh well. No. Maybe we won’t do it again..."

 A Bank of America senior executive commenting on the Merrill takeover


"I’ve met with more CFOs in the last 15 months than I had in the 15 years before that"

 A head of DCM says CEOs and CFOs now care about corporate bonds


"Grow very, very quickly until we become too big to fail"

 A start-up advisory boutique head reveals his spoof foolproof business plan


"Dear Friends, Please find the attached files and read and analyse them carefully as a guide for pursuing the resistance... Good Luck"

 Following the re-election of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, an email forwarded to Euromoney from one of Iran’s private sector bankers.

