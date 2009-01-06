Off the Record

"I was going through passport control and they asked me the purpose of my visit and what I did. For the first time in my career, I thought "I can’t say I’m a banker, I’ve got to say something else – maybe I can tell them that I’m a doctor."

"No you didn’t. You told them you were a masseur."

Two DCM bankers on the new life in passport control

"The good news is that assets are cheap. The bad news is that no-one has any money."

One M&A banker on the outlook for deals in 2009

"I’m off to Cape Town for Christmas. We chose it because it’s the only place you can go in the world where sterling has got stronger!"

Straitened times in banking force a debt originator’s hand on holiday destinations.

"I love car loans! You can blame me for the bad traffic in Baku"

One of Azerbaijan’s most senior bankers reveals his green credentials

"My wife has the call option on my career. She’s given me a few targets. I missed a target a year ago and she said: ‘Two more strikes and you’re out’"

One investment banker finally takes the hint...